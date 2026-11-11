Kouri Richins' former Midway mansion now finished, back on market

The Midway mansion Kouri Richins purchased the day after killing her husband is back on the market.

Sitting on nearly 10 acres off state Route 113, the 7-bed, 14-bath, 20,000-square-foot house is listed for $19.6 million.

A Kamas realtor, Richins bought the unfinished property for $2.9 million, closing on the sale March 5, 2022.

She defaulted in September 2023 and the property was resold to engineer Kirk Harns in November 2023 for $3.75 million.

The home was originally built to be an event venue and didn’t have a proper primary bedroom. That was part of Harns’ flip.

However, the property is zoned as agricultural land and cannot be listed as a short term rental property or used for event space.

Now, it features an indoor pool and wellness complex, private theater, sports court, golf simulator, fitness center and multiple indoor and outdoor spaces.

There is also a detached guest house with garage space and RV storage.

In March, a Summit County jury convicted Richins of aggravated murder for fatally poisoning her husband with fentanyl. She is serving life in prison without parole.