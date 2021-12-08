© 2022 KPCW

Summit County

Mask mandate in place at 2 East Side elementary schools

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published December 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST
Schoolgirl in face mask working in class
Iakov Filimonov
/
Adobe Stock
2 Summit County elementary schools are under mask mandates until mid December.

The North Summit and Silver Summit elementary schools are under mask mandates until mid-December.

At Silver Summit Elementary school, all it took was one case of COVID-19 to trigger a mask mandate that covers the 45 students and roughly 10 faculty members. According to Jodi Jones, a South Summit School District spokesperson, the mandate started Nov. 29 and is scheduled to expire Monday.

That’s roughly the same timeframe for a North Summit Elementary School mandate, which began Dec. 1 and is scheduled to expire on Dec. 14.

Under Summit County health orders, elementary and middle schools must require masks if 2% of the schools' populations — including students and adults — tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.

Masks must be worn for two weeks, after which county health officials and school district representatives reexamine the data and determine whether the order should be extended for another two weeks.

Health Director Phil Bondurant has said the mask policy is an attempt to prevent a school-wide outbreak before one occurs.

Jones said the mandate was triggered at Silver Summit Elementary when a student who had been home over Thanksgiving break tested positive.

Summit County
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer