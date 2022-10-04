© 2022 KPCW

High Valley Transit breaks ground on new home

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT
HVT2.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Members of the Summit County Council and High Valley Transit board break ground at the new facility Monday alongside Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis.

Two Utah congressmen hit Summit County and grabbed shovels for a groundbreaking ceremony for High Valley Transit’s new facility Monday.

The new headquarters, located near US-40 and Home Depot, includes a bus barn, maintenance center, and administrative offices. It’s expected to be up and running for the 2023 winter season.

High Valley Transit Board Chair Kim Carson said breaking ground on the new home was the culmination of over two years of work.

“It’s a huge relief," Carson said. "We’re currently working out of the tent off of I-80 over by Ecker, and that’s been less than ideal. And I know our community is ready for the tent to be gone, but unfortunately we will be in it for a few more months. But, we’ve broken ground and as you can see behind me, it’s definitely well underway.”

Congressman John Curtis attended the event, and praised the bus rapid transit High Valley plans to bring to SR-224 in the coming years. Curtis worked to implement the same model when he was the mayor of Provo.

“What some people miss is elected officials’ job is to look decades out into the future," Curtis said. "So a lot of times when the public looks at this they don’t understand the need and can’t appreciate it.”

Senator Mitt Romney, who helped secure grant funding for High Valley along with Curtis, also attended and said it was important to give people different options from riding in cars.

HVT1.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Romney and Curtis at the event Monday.

“We want to give people the option of being able to get to and from work, or to and from play, in the most economic way possible," Romney said.

"We’re not telling people to stop driving their cars cause in many cases that’s by far the easiest way to get around. But at the same time we’re making sure people have alternatives.

"And this provides alternatives, and it takes a lot of cars off the highway. So it means less environmental damage and less time on the road for people that are using an automobile to get to and from work.”

Big D construction is handling the $24 million project, which will occupy roughly eight acres when finished.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW.
