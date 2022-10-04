Summit County Council to review Ecker Hill expansion Wednesday

The Summit County Council could approve the Ecker Hill Middle School expansion at its meeting Wednesday.

The council is scheduled to have a site visit at Ecker Hill Wednesday, which will later be followed by a public hearing and possible approval of a special exception for height.

The Park City School District is looking to expand Ecker Hill by over 100,000 square feet - which will allow them to increase enrollment there by 400 students. The district’s plans include tearing down Treasure Mountain Junior High, where eighth- and ninth-graders now are, and moving eighth grade to Ecker Hill and ninth grade to the high school.

The district first sought an exception to extend the maximum height to 47 feet, but after the council expressed concerns, the district reworked its plans. Under the new proposal, the maximum height would increase by just half a foot. Right now, the highest point on the school is 42 feet.

In other items, the council could approve changes to senior citizen services, which would raise the starting participation age for senior centers from 55 to 60.

The council will also discuss and possibly approve a wastewater facility for the proposed Trail Ridge subdivision near Wanship.

The council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.