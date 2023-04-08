Summit Park trails to close temporarily

A section of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails will close Monday.

Basin Recreation announced all Summit Park trailheads will remain closed for a couple of days to begin the week but didn’t offer a definite time of reopening.

Crews will clear snow during the closure.

The announcement also said access roads for the trailheads will be closed to the general public and only open to Summit Park residents.

More information is available on Basin Recreation’s social media pages and website, basinrecreation.org.

