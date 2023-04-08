© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here.
Summit County

Summit Park trails to close temporarily

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT
Summit Park trail closure basin.png
Basin Recreation
Crews will clear snow off trails in Summit Park while they're closed early next week.

Several snow trailheads and nearby roads will close Monday through at least Tuesday.

A section of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails will close Monday.

Basin Recreation announced all Summit Park trailheads will remain closed for a couple of days to begin the week but didn’t offer a definite time of reopening.

Crews will clear snow during the closure.

The announcement also said access roads for the trailheads will be closed to the general public and only open to Summit Park residents.

More information is available on Basin Recreation’s social media pages and website, basinrecreation.org.

Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter