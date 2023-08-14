Child dies in boating accident at Echo Reservoir

Law enforcement rangers responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and recovered Greer from the water, but he had already passed away. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Fire District, and AirMed also responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.

In a statement, the Utah Division of State Parks said it “extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time.”

"We are devastated to be saying goodbye to our darling Walter so unexpectedly," the Greer family said in a statement Monday to KUTV 2News. "Walter was an absolute joy who loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots. We are so blessed to have Walter as a forever part of our family. He is so loved and we hold his memory close until we meet again."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Walter's parents