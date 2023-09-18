Summit County deputies arrest motorcyclist after high-speed chase

Summit County deputies pursued the motorcycle across Utah, tracking its speeds over 130 mph. The motorcycle sped across the border into Wyoming, where local authorities continued to chase the reckless driver.

Eventually, the motorcycle returned to Summit County, where deputies were ready and waiting.

It was an empty gas tank that finally ended the pursuit. When the motorcyclist stopped for gas in Coalville, the driver was taken into custody for evading officers, speeding, and reckless driving.