© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County deputies arrest motorcyclist after high-speed chase

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

A motorcycle with no license plate led police on a chase reaching speeds of 130 mph across state lines Saturday.

Summit County deputies pursued the motorcycle across Utah, tracking its speeds over 130 mph. The motorcycle sped across the border into Wyoming, where local authorities continued to chase the reckless driver.

Eventually, the motorcycle returned to Summit County, where deputies were ready and waiting.

It was an empty gas tank that finally ended the pursuit. When the motorcyclist stopped for gas in Coalville, the driver was taken into custody for evading officers, speeding, and reckless driving.

Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler