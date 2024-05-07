© 2024 KPCW

Summit County deputies take five into custody after Silver Creek standoff

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:52 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

A suspected counterfeiter and others accused of drug offenses are in custody after a standoff with Summit County deputies at the Bell's Sinclair Tuesday afternoon.

Employees at the Bell’s Sinclair gas station near Silver Creek Junction called authorities around 2:30 p.m. about people they claim had previously tried to pass counterfeit bills.

Summit County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said the employees recognized a white Dodge pickup hauling an RV in the parking lot.

A woman got out when deputies approached the RV.

“We understood that there was a male that was still in the RV—wasn't coming out of the RV,” Bates said. “Hostage negotiations were called, and they negotiated with that individual.”

Negotiators got the man to come out without incident, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of passing counterfeit bills. Bates said the woman was not arrested, and no one else was in the RV.

During the standoff, deputies arrested four other people in nearby vehicle on drug offenses. They'd initially approached the people to have them move their car.

Bates said deputies are investigating a possible connection between the two parties.

The sheriff’s office is not looking for anyone else related to the incident right now.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is confirmed.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas