New trailhead and bathroom coming to Run-a-Muk Dog Park

Basin Recreation officials hope the additional lot will reduce street parking along Olympic Parkway, where the existing Run-a-Muk trailhead is.

“These trailheads here are our most used trailheads in Basin Recreation’s area,” District Director Dana Jones told Snyderville Basin planning commissioners May 14.

The district estimates Run-a-Muk accounted for 70% of all hiking in the Snyderville Basin during 2020 and believes it’s the largest fenced dog park in the country.

The parking lot plans earned a unanimous vote at the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission May 14.

The new lot will be about 1,000 feet east of the existing parking area, closer to Kimball Junction. It will be unpaved, include about 30 parking stalls and have a restroom.

The current Run-a-Muk lot has roughly 15 stalls.

Planning commissioners also approved a new restroom for the existing RTS trailhead across the street, which is currently served by a porta potty. Both new commodes will be pit toilets, similar to the one at the North Round Valley trailhead.

According to Trails and Open Space Manager Phares Gines, Basin Rec is reviewing bids for the improvements. He hopes construction will begin in late summer.