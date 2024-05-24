© 2024 KPCW

North Summit girls track and field wins 8th straight title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
North Summit girls track team defends their 8-year winning streak at the 2024 2A state championships
Crystal Sargent
North Summit girls track team defends their 8-year winning streak at the 2024 2A state championships

The girls North Summit track and field team brought home its 8th straight state title at the 2024 2A championships.

Head coach Dave Peck attributed the victory to the team’s deep roster.

“The team that came in second, North Sevier, had these two twin girls that were really, really good. And they think they won five events. And so we only won three events. But since we had a good number of girls out there, I think that really helped us.”

The 55 athlete-deep girl’s team was led by Junior Scarlet Brock who won the 100 and 400 meter dashes and placed second in the 200m dash.

Brock also helped bring the team to victory in the 4x400m relay race and second in the 4x100m relay, just behind American Heritage High School.

Another Junior, Hartlyn Richins stood on the podium, finishing second in the 300m hurdles with teammate Sydney Kinnear behind her in fifth. Richins ran into third in the 400m dash.

North Summit finished fourth in the sprint medley relay, a race comprised of four legs, two 200 meter lengths, a 400 meter and 800 meter leg. The team finished behind Millard, Grand County and North Sevier.

On the field side of things, freshman Ellie Stephens threw over 34 feet to finish second in the shot put.

Richins made her third appearance in the top five jumping to fourth place in the long jump.
Summit County High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver