Summit County residents can now sign up for child care scholarship

Summit County has expanded who can apply for child care scholarships.

Previously, only Park City residents or workers qualified, but now county residents can qualify too. They must earn less than the area median income, which was almost $150,000 for a family of four last year.

The county launched its child care scholarship June 3. It mirrors the program Park City launched last year with child care provider Upwards.

“Strong partnerships allow us to address our pressing needs, like ensuring that families have access to affordable, quality childcare,” said Park City Mayor Nann Worel. “Thank you to Summit County and the Park City Community Foundation's Early Childhood Alliance. Together we can build a more inclusive and supportive environment for working families throughout our community.”

Families can apply for needs-based assistance, as can providers who already serve children enrolled in the Utah Department of Workforce Services Child Care Assistance program.

“Summit County Council is proud to support this initiative to improve access to vital childcare services for our residents and workforce,” Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte said. “This collaboration is an important foundation to address this vital need in our communities.”

A few different scholarships are available, ranging from $200 to $1,700 per month. Summit County has budgeted to distribute $130,000 annually.

Click here to see if you qualify.

To sign up for the program go to upwards.com/childcare-assistance and download the app.