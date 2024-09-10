Oakley-area air and ground search for missing man enters second day

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Skyler Talbot says the man, whose identity has not been released, has not been seen at work for at least three days.

A relative reported the man’s car had been at the family cabin in Weber Canyon above Oakley since at least Thursday, Sept. 5.

County deputies checked the cabin, located at the end of Weber Canyon Road on Iroquois Road, Sept. 9 and did not find him.

That’s when Summit County Search & Rescue, the sheriff’s mounted posse, a drone team and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter deployed.

When he wasn’t located, the search was paused overnight and resumed Sept. 10.

Talbot said the sheriff’s office hadn't determined midday Sept. 10 whether the man is a missing person or simply overdue from a hike.

He says investigators are meeting Tuesday afternoon, and KPCW will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.