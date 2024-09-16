Learn how to adapt agriculture to extreme weather, drought at free Kamas event

Utah State University Extension Director Elizabeth Cohen and 4H Coordinator Hailey Davis are moderating the panel, with members from across the agricultural sector.

Discussion will focus on new and existing strategies farmers can use to maintain success even in times of drought and extreme weather.

Health Department Director Phil Bondurant said there is a high level of interest in the event.

“Given the individuals that are speaking and the wealth of knowledge that they're going to share, as well as the interest from the community, especially on our east side—not only about what these producers are doing to adapt, but provide insight to some of our small agricultural practices on the east side, what they might be able to change moving forward—we've seen a significant interest in this event,” he said on "Local News Hour," “I'm really excited.”

The four panelists include Colby Pace of Half Circle Cross Ranch, who also chairs the Summit County Conservation District. Former Department of Defense Veterinarian Medical Officer Leah Trapp is currently at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in the Department of Agriculture.

Panelist Gregg Simonds is the owner of Open Range Consulting and a past manager of Deseret Land and Livestock. Finally, Craig McKnight manages the cattle and farming operation for Bill White Ranches in Summit County.

Registration is free, but tickets are limited. Eventbrite said Monday there are few tickets left. Click here to register .

High Star Ranch’s Dejoria Center in Kamas is hosting the event on Sept. 19, beginning with networking and refreshments at 5:30 p.m. The panel discussion and Q&A begins at 6 p.m. with closing remarks at 7:30 p.m.

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Utah has experienced drought conditions in every year since 2000, although severity and duration varied by region.

U.S. Drought Monitor D0 refers to "abnormally dry" conditions, while D1-4 are drought conditions, with D4 being the most severe.

The monitor defines drought as “the lack of precipitation over an extended period of time, usually for a season or more, that results in a water shortage.” It says nearly 70% of Utah is currently abnormally dry, and almost 10% of the state is experiencing moderate drought.