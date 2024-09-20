Elizabeth Ridge fire road, area closures remain in effect for weekend

The Elizabeth Ridge fire remains at 105 acres and 20% containment, according to a National Forest Service update Sept. 20.

Although the perimeter hasn’t changed, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest spokesperson Toby Weed says it’s been difficult for crews to dig a handline around the fire because of fallen dead trees.

“It's not real active, but it's still burning in down and dead material,” Weed said. “It'll keep kind of burning … around in there for a while.”

Cooler temperatures and precipitation earlier in the week aided firefighters. Weed says the crew’s and the public’s safety are the priority.

For that reason, part of FS058 North Slope Road has been closed throughout the week. The closure begins about six miles up North Slope Road from Mirror Lake Highway and runs from Mill Creek to about Lyman Lake.

The road and its surrounding area closure remains in effect as of Sept. 20.