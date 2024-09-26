Wasatch Back fire danger reduced to moderate

While fire danger is decreasing, officials warn it is still important to remain fire aware and fully extinguish any campfires. All city and county restrictions should also be followed.

In both Summit and Wasatch counties no fireworks of any kind are allowed on unincorporated or state lands.

Utah Fire Info reports 1,158 wildfires were ignited statewide in 2024. Over half of those were human caused.

In Summit County the Elizabeth Ridge fire, which was discovered on Sept. 14, has burned 105 acres and is 60% contained.