Wasatch Back fire danger reduced to moderate

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:45 PM MDT
National Parks Service

Fire danger in Summit and Wasatch counties has been reduced to moderate.

While fire danger is decreasing, officials warn it is still important to remain fire aware and fully extinguish any campfires. All city and county restrictions should also be followed.

In both Summit and Wasatch counties no fireworks of any kind are allowed on unincorporated or state lands.

Utah Fire Info reports 1,158 wildfires were ignited statewide in 2024. Over half of those were human caused.

In Summit County the Elizabeth Ridge fire, which was discovered on Sept. 14, has burned 105 acres and is 60% contained.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver