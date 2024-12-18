Summit County leaders approve Dakota Pacific proposal, paving way for major development in Kimball Junction

The Summit County Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to amend the development agreement governing nearly 90 acres of land adjacent to the Skullcandy building. Longtime Councilmember Roger Armstrong was the sole “no” vote.

The decision paves the way for Dakota Pacific Real Estate to construct more than 800 housing units and additional commercial space in Kimball Junction.

Councilmembers said they heard residents loud and clear regarding concerns about increased traffic and density. But the council praised the various amenities the project will deliver, including underground parking, affordable housing, a new community plaza, a pedestrian bridge across state Route 224, a redesigned transit center, a new library and a potential gondola connection to Utah Olympic Park. Other elements include a new medical facility, room for senior care and an amphitheater.

Councilmembers said their big concern with voting against the proposal was the potential influence of state lawmakers. They expressed confidence that the legislature would work to move the project forward if Summit County rejected Dakota Pacific’s proposal.

Dakota Pacific has won favor at the statehouse, where lawmakers passed laws in 2022 and 2023 aimed at hurrying development along. Summit County sued over the 2023 law and won in court over a technicality.

Under the agreement approved Wednesday, the major development would be constructed in phases based on benchmarks with the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT has proposed a redesign for state Route 224 to help with traffic congestion, which has been the top concern of Dakota Pacific critics.

Dakota Pacific’s ability to construct units will be based on the progress of UDOT’s 224 project, ensuring that traffic improvements come alongside the added density.

More than 50 residents attended Wednesday’s meeting at the Richins building in Kimball Junction. Dozens wore red shirts showing their opposition to the project, and at times shouted “shame” when council members made comments.

Several councilmembers called Wednesday’s vote the hardest decision they’ve had to make as elected officials. The county has debated the project for years since Dakota Pacific first applied to amend its development agreement in 2019.

So far no timeline has been set to break ground.