Wasatch Back trail organizations to celebrate National Trails Day

Mountain Trails Foundation Field Manager Rick Fournier said the nonprofit is thanking volunteers with two events this weekend.

“We will be holding our Dig Day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with two projects: A hiking trail handled out of the Ontario Mine trailhead and Round Valley maintenance on the Elks trails,” he said.

All volunteers must register before the event.

Basin Recreation will also help maintain trails Saturday morning. Volunteers will help remove overgrowth from the sides of trails, grade trail surfaces and improve drainage within the RTS trail system and Run-A-Muk off-leash dog park near the Utah Olympic Park.

Everyone is invited to sign up , volunteers 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Trail maintenance begins at 8 a.m.

In Wasatch County, the Wasatch Trails Foundation is celebrating with a “Trailgate” at Wasatch Mountain State Park. It will feature bike demos, trail work, opportunity drawings and shuttles to take bikers up to the WOW trail.

Food and beverages will be available with proceeds going toward improving Wasatch County’s trails.

Those interested must RSVP for the free event . Activities begin at 10 a.m.

The Mountain Trails Foundation and Basin Recreation are financial supporters of KPCW.