Wasatch Back nonprofits receive grant funds from Utah tourism board

Out of the 54 nonprofit organizations awarded funds from the Cooperative Marketing Program , six are based in the Wasatch Back-based.

That includes the Park City Chamber and Heber Valley Office of Tourism, which both received more than $180,000.

The National Ability Center was awarded $100,000 in this year’s round of funding and the Kimball Art Center received $62,000.

Established in 2005, Utah’s Co-op Marketing Program awards grants to local tourism organizations like convention and visitor bureaus and nonprofit events that enhance visitor spending through match marketing grants.

The Park City Chamber, National Ability Center, Kimball Art Center and Heber Valley Office of Tourism have received funding from the programs at least 10 times since 2013.

Also in the Wasatch Back, U.S. Ski and Snowboard received $85,000 and Park City Opera received $5,700 this year.