State of Utah turns down Browns Canyon incorporation petition

A Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office spokesperson says the Ivory Homes application to form a Browns Canyon town came too late to be considered. Amy Iverson told KPCW Feb.11 two other petitions were in line ahead of Ivory.

She also mentioned a fourth application for “Smooth Hollow,” but it’s unclear where that town would have been.

“At the time we received the 'request for feasibility study' filings for Lost Creek and Smooth Hollow, our office had already met the statutory maximum of two filings per calendar year,” Iverson wrote in an email. “While our office did not reject the two requests, we could not accept them this calendar year.”

As of Feb. 11, the names of the two accepted applicants or any details of their plans had not been made public.

Preliminary municipalities are different from traditional incorporations, which require a vote among residents to create a town.

Preliminary municipalities are created by up to three landowners on mostly undeveloped land — and without a vote.

Ivory Homes, which filed the incorporation petition on behalf of LLCs associated with Garff and Rogers families, previously told KPCW creating a town was a “contingency.”

Lost Creek, the town, would’ve included up to 510 housing units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Ivory filed a parallel development application with Summit County in January to create the Lost Creek neighborhood.

The request first involves creating a new zone in Browns Canyon to allow potentially between 2,300 and 3,000 homes. The “Lost Creek Community Zone” has not been scheduled for a planning commission hearing yet.

Utah law would allow Ivory Homes to refile an incorporation petition in 2027.