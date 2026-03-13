American Red Cross looking for young leaders for Coalville summer program
The American Red Cross will host its 16th Leadership Development Camp in Coalville for Utah high school students this summer.
The five-day overnight program at Pinecliff Camp is designed to help ninth to 11th grade students build leadership skills and explore humanitarian service.
Students from across the state will participate in hands-on activities, team challenges and leadership workshops focused on communication, problem solving and public speaking.
The camp is June 22 to June 26.