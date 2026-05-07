Summit County hopes state fund will pay for Kouri Richins’ appeal

When people accused of crimes can’t pay for an attorney, the Constitution obligates the government to provide one.

That’s known as indigent defense. And in cases like the aggravated murder trial of Kouri Richins, it’s expensive.

Summit County staff say the widely publicized trial, which ended with a guilty verdict in March, has cost county taxpayers more than $1 million so far.

“Sentencing is coming up on May 13, and there will likely follow an appeal after that,” Deputy County Manager Janna Young said at the May 6 Summit County Council meeting. “We are on the hook for the appeal costs as well.”

Councilmembers unanimously voted to enter Utah’s Indigent Aggravated Murder Defense Fund at the meeting.

Councilmember Roger Armstrong likened it to an “insurance policy” for the most expensive kinds of cases, aggravated murders, which can carry the death penalty.

In this case, Richins does not face the death penalty.

According to Young, it will cost Summit County $233,000 to enter the program and $80,000 annually to remain a part of it.

She said Summit County has spent $143,000 of its half-a-million-dollar budget for the case this year, which leaves room to pay for entry into the fund.

“I anticipate the appeal costing more than $233,000,” Young said. “[Richins] is facing life in prison without parole, so I can also see the appeal covering multiple years as well.”

The Utah Indigent Defense Commission could deny Summit County access to the fund because the Richins case is ongoing. If that happens, Young said the county won’t need to pay the entry fee.

She added that Summit County previously wasn’t aware of the program, which only pays costs related to aggravated murders.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.