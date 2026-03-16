Jury finds Kouri Richins guilty of Eric Richins' murder

The jury returned a verdict after just three hours of deliberation.

The Kamas-area mother was found guilty of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, forgery and two counts of insurance fraud.

The verdict comes after three weeks of witness testimony at the Summit County Justice Center. Judge Richard Mrazik read it just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for the courtroom outside Park City, Utah.

Eric Richins overdosed on fentanyl just over four years ago to the day, and now his wife has been found guilty of his murder.

The case has garnered widespread media attention since Kouri Richins published and promoted a children’s book about grieving a parent’s death in the month before her May 2023 arrest.

She had maintained her innocence and has been held at the Summit County jail ever since. Now she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Over the past three weeks, Summit County prosecutors put 42 witnesses on the stand to build their case against her.

Richins’ attorneys did not mount a defense case but did say repeatedly, and in closing arguments, that prosecutors could not prove how Richins administered fentanyl to her husband.

This is a developing story.