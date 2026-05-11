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Guardsman Pass now open from Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:57 PM MDT
Driving to Big Cottonwood Canyon just got a lot quicker.
Utah Department of Transportation
The gate on the Brighton side of Guardsman Pass.

Pine Canyon Road, which connects Midway and Heber to Park City also opened May 11.

Drivers can now take the seasonal Guardsman Pass from Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation opened the gates of state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon on May 11.

The agency opened the Wasatch Back side of the road in mid-April as one of the first seasonal roads to welcome drivers and bikers for the summer.

Wasatch County opened Pine Canyon Road Monday, connecting Midway and Heber to Park City and Guardsman Pass.

In Summit County, state Route 65 through East Canyon and state Route 35, Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis to Hanna, opened earlier this year.

UDOT has not yet announced an opening date for state Route 150, Mirror Lake Highway.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver