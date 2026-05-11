Guardsman Pass now open from Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon

Drivers can now take the seasonal Guardsman Pass from Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation opened the gates of state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon on May 11.

The agency opened the Wasatch Back side of the road in mid-April as one of the first seasonal roads to welcome drivers and bikers for the summer.

🚧 ROAD OPEN: Guardsman Pass is now open for summer.

Enjoy your travels and be safe! pic.twitter.com/tjNRjyJ1fY — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 11, 2026

Wasatch County opened Pine Canyon Road Monday, connecting Midway and Heber to Park City and Guardsman Pass.

In Summit County, state Route 65 through East Canyon and state Route 35, Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis to Hanna, opened earlier this year.

UDOT has not yet announced an opening date for state Route 150, Mirror Lake Highway.