Guardsman Pass to reopen in Summit County for summer
The Utah Department of Transportation is reopening seasonal roads as the snow melts across the state.
State Route 224 at Guardsman Pass from Park City to the Summit County line opens April 14.
In Wasatch County, Indian Creek Road, near Strawberry Reservoir, to Highway 6 also opens Tuesday.
SEASONAL ROAD UPDATE! Indian Creek Road to Hwy 6 will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14. pic.twitter.com/adNDwUsviu— Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) April 13, 2026
State Route 35 in Summit County at Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis, has already opened for the season.
A full list of UDOT's seasonal roads is available here.