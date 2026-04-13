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Guardsman Pass to reopen in Summit County for summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
An image of Guardsman Pass near Bonanza Flat.
Google Maps
An image of Guardsman Pass near Bonanza Flat.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reopening seasonal roads as the snow melts across the state.

State Route 224 at Guardsman Pass from Park City to the Summit County line opens April 14.

In Wasatch County, Indian Creek Road, near Strawberry Reservoir, to Highway 6 also opens Tuesday.

State Route 35 in Summit County at Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis, has already opened for the season.

A full list of UDOT's seasonal roads is available here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver