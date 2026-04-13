Guardsman Pass to reopen in Summit County for summer

State Route 224 at Guardsman Pass from Park City to the Summit County line opens April 14.

In Wasatch County, Indian Creek Road, near Strawberry Reservoir, to Highway 6 also opens Tuesday.

SEASONAL ROAD UPDATE! Indian Creek Road to Hwy 6 will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14. pic.twitter.com/adNDwUsviu — Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) April 13, 2026

State Route 35 in Summit County at Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis, has already opened for the season.

A full list of UDOT's seasonal roads is available here.

