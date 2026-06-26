Gov. Cox appoints Summit County attorney, former Heber councilmember to judgeship

A Heber resident, Stack has also served on the city’s council and planning commission.

The governor said in a statement Stack built a distinguished career in public service.

He began his legal career at the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office and was Utah’s Trial Attorney of the Year in 2008. He initially joined Summit County as a prosecutor and now serves as one of the deputy civil attorneys.

Stack previously told KPCW the judgeship has long been his goal. He’s been a nominee for the bench multiple times over the past two years.

The Utah Senate must vote to confirm him before he joins Utah’s 4th District. He would fill a position the Legislature itself created this past general session.

Stack has also served on the Utah Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure. He earned his law degree from the University of San Diego, where he also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.