Locals invited to celebrate Olympic Day at UOP

UOP General Manager Jamie Kimball said the annual event provides opportunities for the community to try out Olympic sports, including curling and the push track experience. Attendees can also try their hand at laser biathlon courtesy of the Solder Hollow Nordic Center.

The National Ability Center joins in the fun by bringing its adaptive bikes to the event and Park City Ski & Snowboard will run a workout series, so locals can see how elite athletes train.

Kimball said about a dozen Olympic and Paralympic athletes will also be on hand to meet the public and sign autographs.

“Nick Page, Zach Miller, Casey Dawson, Joe Pleban, Sarah Warren and the Macuga family all scheduled to be out right now, so some great faces to come and interact with,” he said.

The free event and activities run from 3-6 p.m., followed by a Flying Aces freestyle show.

Internationally, Olympic Day is marked on June 23 each year, with events around the world. It was established in 1948 to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.