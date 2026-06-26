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Encircle Heber invites community to annual Pride Carnival

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:05 PM MDT
A person waves an LGBTQ Pride flag outside Encircle Heber.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
A person waves an LGBTQ Pride flag outside Encircle Heber.

LGBTQ+ community members, friends and family are welcome at Encircle Heber’s annual Pride Carnival Saturday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Encircle home at 81 E. Center St. in downtown Heber.

Locals can enjoy refreshments, games, crafts, booths and prizes.

It’s free to attend and people of all ages are welcome.

The nonprofit says the event will go on rain or shine.

Encircle opened its Heber home in June 2023 as a place where LGBTQ+ young people and their families can find friendship, music and game nights, affirming mental healthcare and more.

Its doors are open to anyone ages 12-25, whether they identify as LGBTQ+ or not.

To learn more about the organization, visit the Encircle website.
Tags
Heber City LGBTQ
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
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