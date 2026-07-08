Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley list custom Summit County mansion for $10.6M

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property sits on nearly 25 acres in the gated Maple Ridge Ranches community. The area has only 38 homesites and the rest is preserved as permanent open space.

Park City real estate company Engel & Völkers Park City says the more than 8,000 square-foot home boasts a spa wing with a sauna and multi-head steam shower, an outdoor entertainment space with expansive terraces, an outdoor heated pool and large lawns.

The property also features a listening shack rebuilt by hand from 200-year-old reclaimed oak.

1 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 2.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 2 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 3.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 3 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 25.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 4 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 5 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 22.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 6 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 23.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 7 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 19.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 8 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 21.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 9 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 16.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 10 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 17.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 11 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 9.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 12 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 11.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 13 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 13.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 14 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 6.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 15 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 8.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City 16 of 16 — Heigl Oakley House 5.jpg The "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl listed her family's 25-acre property for $10.6 million in July 2026. Paul Benson / Engel & Völkers Park City

The American actress and former model is most known for her television roles as Dr. Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy” and Tully Hart on the Netflix series “Firefly Lane.”

The Wall Street Journal reports Heigl and Kelley, with their three kids, seven dogs and a cat, are now downsizing to a blue Victorian farmhouse nearby, which they purchased as a restoration project about a year ago.