Echo State Park mudslide temporarily closes campground, no one injured

The park says no one was injured and the Dry Hollow beach camping area is closed as a precaution.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for the Wasatch Back through Saturday.

Park officials said heavy rain Wednesday loosened dry soil at a farm across the road. A majority of the water, mud and loose vegetation was directed into a culvert and onto the beach. Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged.

The park says they are working to clean the area up and make sure there are no safety risks before reopening the campground.