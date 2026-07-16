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Echo State Park mudslide temporarily closes campground, no one injured

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
A mudslide at a farm pushed mud, water and vegetation onto a beach at Echo State Park in Summit County.
Echo State Park
A mudslide at a farm pushed mud, water and vegetation onto a beach at Echo State Park in Summit County.

Echo State Park north of Coalville has temporarily closed a camping area after a mudslide Wednesday night.

The park says no one was injured and the Dry Hollow beach camping area is closed as a precaution.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for the Wasatch Back through Saturday.

Park officials said heavy rain Wednesday loosened dry soil at a farm across the road. A majority of the water, mud and loose vegetation was directed into a culvert and onto the beach. Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged.

The park says they are working to clean the area up and make sure there are no safety risks before reopening the campground.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver