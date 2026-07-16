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Fire crews gain control of Wasatch County Buck Basin Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:40 PM MDT
An image of the Buck Basin Fire on July 16, 2026. It is burning about 16 miles outside Heber.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
An image of the Buck Basin Fire on July 16, 2026. It is burning about 16 miles outside Heber.

The Buck Basin Fire about 16 miles outside Heber is smaller than originally reported.

New imaging shows the blaze has burned around 145 acres and is 29% contained. That’s down from the previously estimated 230 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials say crews will work to strengthen the fire’s perimeter and keep it from spreading.

Red Creek Mountain Road and Low Pass Road remain closed. Crews have now also closed West Side Currant Creek Road.

No communities or structures are threatened.

Smoke may be visible across the Wasatch Back. Residents are asked not to report it.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver