Fire crews gain control of Wasatch County Buck Basin Fire

New imaging shows the blaze has burned around 145 acres and is 29% contained. That’s down from the previously estimated 230 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials say crews will work to strengthen the fire’s perimeter and keep it from spreading.

Red Creek Mountain Road and Low Pass Road remain closed. Crews have now also closed West Side Currant Creek Road.

No communities or structures are threatened.

Smoke may be visible across the Wasatch Back. Residents are asked not to report it.