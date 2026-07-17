Summit County roadwork closes lanes, adds detours for local drivers

Travelers will see delays and lane changes for roadwork in Kimball Junction.

The Utah Department of Transportation is widening state Route 224, including adding another left turn lane in each direction at the Ute Boulevard intersection.

Overnight work includes excavation, repaving and painting new lanes.

Drivers can expect lane closures.

Elsewhere on 224, construction continues on High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project.

Crews will work overnight on storm drain infrastructure at Old Ranch Road and Silver Springs Drive starting Monday, July 20. Drivers can expect road closures and detours.

