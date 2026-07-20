Wasatch Back roadwork to cause delays into August

In Park City, drivers will have four turn lanes at Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. Repaving will extend road life from the Marsac roundabout to state Route 224. In Kimball Junction, Ute Boulevard is getting additional turn lanes.

These are just a few of the traffic projects in Park City and Summit County this summer.

In Old Town, High Valley Transit is creating dual left turn lanes from state Route 224 onto Deer Valley Drive and dual right turn lanes from Deer Valley Drive onto Park Avenue.

The transit authority’s Chief Development Officer Gabriel Shields says crews started updating the traffic signals July 20. Drivers may not be able to turn either direction from 224 during construction.

“Big thing to look out for today,” Shields said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “Look for uniformed officers in the intersection to be doing traffic control, and we please ask drivers to pay attention and be mindful of those safety crews.”

The four mixed flow lanes are for cars and public transit on state Route 224. They are part of High Valley’s $110 million “Bobsled Express” project expected to be completed by 2028.

Officials remind drivers to plan for delays, especially during morning and evening commutes.

Utah Department of Transportation Construction along state Route 224 at Ute Boulevard in Summit County, Utah, where dual turn lanes are being added northbound and southbound July 20, 2026.

In Kimball Junction, the Utah Department of Transportation is installing north and southbound dual left turn lanes on Ute Boulevard.

“At nighttime, drivers can expect a single lane closure on the west side of 224 there at Ute,” he said.

Shields also warned Snyderville Basin residents about night work that will prevent drivers from getting home via Silver Springs Road and Old Ranch Road.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., workers will be relocating utilities at those intersections with state Route 224.

Utah Department of Transportation Roadwork along state Route 224 at Cutter Lane in Summit County, Utah, July 20, 2026.

Silver Springs residents will need to head north to Silver Springs Road.

The detour to reach Old Ranch Road is farther north, using Cutter Lane and Split Rail Lane.

High Valley Transit Summer of 2026, the McLeod Creek multi-use trail on the east side of state Route 224 just north of Silver Springs Drive / Bear Hollow Drive to Canyons Resort Drive / Village Round Drive will be restricted.

Millenium (South) trail on the west side of 224 will detour via Bear Hollow Drive to Cooper Lane (Frostwood Trail) to Canyons Drive.

Shields says the roadwork will also impact trail users.

High Valley Transit construction will close the McLeod Creek Trail between Fox Point Circle and Cutter Lane for three weeks.

He suggests taking the Millenium Trail over the west side of state Route 224 instead.

“We do want to emphasize the importance of following all the marked detours and closures, really focusing on our cyclists and pedestrians,” he said.

High Valley Transit and UDOT will pause construction for Pioneer Day July 24 and start again Monday.

Then in August, crews in Park City will repave state Route 224 from the Marsac roundabout to Kearns Boulevard, also known as state Route 248.

“Travelers should expect some lane closures, traffic shifts,” Shields said. “We do ask people to obey those reduced speeds and look for some brief delays while that work is underway.”

Shields says the repaving will be done overnight and take about a week.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.

For complete construction information, call the High Valley Transit 24-hour project hotline at 435-200-5135 or email brt@hvtutah.gov.