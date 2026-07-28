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Wasatch County elevates fire restrictions as warm, dry weather returns

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 28, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT
A fire truck drives by a fire restrictions sign in a forest.
David N Braun
/
Adobe Stock
A fire truck drives by a fire restrictions sign in a forest.

Under the restrictions, all fires are banned in unincorporated areas of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Wasatch County elevated restrictions Tuesday as fire danger increases with warm, dry weather at the end of the week.

Open fires of any kind are banned in all unincorporated areas of Summit and Wasatch counties. That includes charcoal grills, barbecues and coal and wood-burning stoves in developed camping and picnic grounds.

Both Wasatch Back counties enacted Stage 2 restrictions in late June ahead of Independence Day. The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest remains under Stage 1 restrictions.

Wasatch County restored the restrictions July 28 with high temperatures returning this weekend. Summit County’s restrictions have remained in place.

A violation of Stage 2 fire restrictions can result in jail time and fines of up to $1,000.
Tags
Wasatch County Other NewsWildfires
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver