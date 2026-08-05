Summit County opens four neighborhood recycling drop-off sites

County officials estimate the new locations could collect more than four times the amount of recyclables currently handled by Recycle Utah. Summit County Solid Waste Supervisor Tim Loveday says that could significantly extend the life of the Three Mile Landfill and save taxpayers millions over time.

Recycle Utah currently collects between 1,600 and 2,000 tons of recyclables every year. Loveday hopes the new sites will divert as much as 7,500 tons annually.

“If we're going to be able to extend the life of that landfill, which is very important financially to the county and its residents, we've got to start now,” Loveday said on the KPCW “Local News Hour,” Wednesday. “We can't wait to the last minute.”

The four drop-off sites are located across the county with more to come. There is one at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville, the Kamas Park & Ride, the Ecker Hill Park & Ride and the Three Mile Landfill.

The locations were determined from a survey collected from 800 residents.

“We looked at the commute routes, where people were going, like the Kamas one,” he said. “Yes, that's in Kamas, but everybody from Francis is going to the grocery store and has to drive by there. Three Mile Canyon - we were already there, up and operating with a lot of other recyclables, so we just added glass and commingled there because people come in to drop off bigger stuff. They can bring their recycles as well, and of course, Ecker is a high-density area, and so that one that one's going to be probably our biggest driver on volume.”

Future locations will include Silver Summit and Park City, as Recycle Utah prepares to relocate from its Woodbine Way facility to a new center near Home Depot. Loveday says the remote sites will remain in place because they complement, rather than replace Recycle Utah.

Recycle Utah still accepts about 50 things that that we can't take at these remote sites,” he said. “They got the batteries, Styrofoam, all these type things. So, by no means a replacement for Recycle Utah. It's just an addition to their operation.”

The remote sites currently accept glass, paper, plastics, cardboard and metal. Separate carboard bins should be added within the next few weeks. Batteries, single use plastic bags and other specialty recyclables must still be taken to Recycle Utah.

He also reminds residents to flatten cardboard boxes before dropping them off, since unbroken boxes can quickly fill a recycling container.

The new program has already experienced its first case of illegal dumping.

“Pretty much the first 24 hours at one site resulted in a contractor dumping pallets and filling the recycled can with wood.”

Security cameras will be installed at all four sites and illegal dumping citations starting at $250 for the first offense will be issued. Right now, the sites are open 24 hours a day, but Loveday says some may eventually be fenced and locked overnight if misuse continues.

Click here to see a map of the new locations and a list of accepted materials.

