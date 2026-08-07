12-acre wildfire sparks west of Echo Reservoir in northern Summit County

The West Echo Fire was discovered at around noon Friday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Utah Fire Info said fire crews had stopped the forward progress of the blaze at 12 acres around 1:30 p.m.

"The fire is human-caused," the agency said on Facebook. "And crews have made good progress with conditions currently looking favorable."

Utah Fire Info The West Echo Fire burns in the hills west of Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80 in northern Summit County the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2026.

North Summit Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser says it is in the same area as the 2024 Dikker Hill Fire. It is directly west of Echo Reservoir, about 1 mile from Interstate 80.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said all of Utah was experiencing moderate heat risk Friday afternoon. There were critical fire conditions across the border from Summit County in Uinta County, Wyoming, due to low humidity and gusty winds.

This is a developing story.