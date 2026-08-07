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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties

12-acre wildfire sparks west of Echo Reservoir in northern Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Updated August 7, 2026 at 3:34 PM MDT
The West Echo Fire burns in the hills west of Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80 in northern Summit County on Aug. 7, 2026.
North Summit Fire District
The West Echo Fire burns in the hills west of Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80 in northern Summit County on Aug. 7, 2026.

The fire is human-caused, and crews have stopped its forward progress west of Interstate 80.

The West Echo Fire was discovered at around noon Friday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Utah Fire Info said fire crews had stopped the forward progress of the blaze at 12 acres around 1:30 p.m.

"The fire is human-caused," the agency said on Facebook. "And crews have made good progress with conditions currently looking favorable."

The West Echo Fire burns in the hills west of Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80 in northern Summit County the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2026.
Utah Fire Info
The West Echo Fire burns in the hills west of Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80 in northern Summit County the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2026.

North Summit Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser says it is in the same area as the 2024 Dikker Hill Fire. It is directly west of Echo Reservoir, about 1 mile from Interstate 80.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said all of Utah was experiencing moderate heat risk Friday afternoon. There were critical fire conditions across the border from Summit County in Uinta County, Wyoming, due to low humidity and gusty winds.

This is a developing story.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas