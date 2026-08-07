Wohali’s new owners to pay debts to Coalville, sewer contractor

Before Wohali’s developers filed for bankruptcy protections in August 2025, they agreed to expand Coalville’s south sewer lift station.

That way wastewater from the golf course and its 428 potential residences wouldn’t overwhelm the city’s system.

Suncore Construction and Materials says Wohali failed to pay it for $680,000 in work it did on the sewer. So in March, it sued the developer and the city, which owns the sewer, to recoup the fee.

In a series of settlements inked this month, the investment fund EB5AN that bought Wohali at an April auction has agreed to pay up.

Settlement documents say it will pay the $680,000, plus attorneys’ fees. EB5AN will also pay Coalville for $94,000 in outstanding inspection and planning fees.

Utah Bankruptcy Court filings show EB5AN was always prepared to pay its debts to the city. However, the investment fund’s attorneys argued that EB5AN did not have to pay Suncore in order to proceed with development.

That’s a moot point now that the parties have settled.

The new owners can now restart the development process, which paused during Wohali’s bankruptcy. It’s not clear if any homes were ever built.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based golf course operator Troon will manage the course going forward.