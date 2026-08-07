Utah 2034 committee launches education board for future leaders, Olympians

The 16-person Utah 2034 Education Committee is composed of individuals from education, business, nonprofit and sport. Their charge is to empower the Beehive State’s next generation of leaders and Olympians.

The committee will provide guidance, foster partnerships and develop statewide initiatives that connect students and educators to opportunities created on the road to the 2034 Games.

It will also launch a statewide classroom education program that uses the excitement and values of the Olympic and Paralympic movement to strengthen literacy, increase attendance and track student outcomes.

Among the committee’s 16 members is Olympic figure skater and Utahn Nathan Chen who was recently honored in the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame for performances at the 2018 and 2022 Games. Chen did not compete at the 2026 Games, opting to go to medical school instead.