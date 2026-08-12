Summit County considers first business license changes since 2013

Currently, businesses renew with the Summit County Clerk’s Office during the first 15 days of January.

Under the proposed changes, businesses would apply at the end of the year, Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 starting in 2027.

Interim Clerk Malena Stevens said it's one of a slate of proposed changes intended to simplify licensing.

“Currently there's all sorts of additional extensions … that are written within the code, which makes it challenging both for enforcement and I also believe challenging for businesses because there's all of these different exceptions,” she told the Summit County Council Aug. 5. She said it was the first comprehensive code update since 2013.

The Summit County Council will schedule a public hearing in the coming weeks before it votes on the code changes. Click here to access the draft changes.

After that, staffers say they’ll suggest separate short-term rental licensing changes.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.