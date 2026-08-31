Davis County man drowns at Echo Reservoir in Summit County

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old man from Davis County drowned while boating on Echo Reservoir Sunday.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot says the man was on a fishing boat with three other family members, including one child.

Another boat of water skiers found them in the water around 11:30 a.m. after their craft had flipped over. The second boat took the family back to the Echo boat ramp.

“They did start CPR on one of the individuals who was not conscious, not breathing,” Talbot said. “Tragically, that individual who they were attempting to resuscitate was pronounced dead there at the boat ramp.”

He says the other two adults and the child remained conscious throughout the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Talbot called the incident an “apparent water vessel crash” and says there’s no indication of foul play. The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the crash.

Echo Reservoir was 32% full as of Aug. 31.