Miners drop ‘home’ opener, Braves get area’s only win

The Park City Miners lost their home opener 35-0 to the Morgan Trojans on Friday night. With construction still ongoing at Dozier Field, the Park City home game was played at South Summit High School in Kamas.

Morgan methodically picked apart the Park City defense as they built a 35-point lead through three quarters. The Miners’ defense slowed the bleeding with four interceptions. Kaleb Collier had two while Easton Jones and Matix Black each had one. However, their offense could not solve the Trojan defense to capitalize on the turnovers.

Park City (0-3) is back on the road Friday night at the Mountain View Bruins. KPCW will have live coverage beginning at 7pm.

The Wasatch Wasps lost a hard-fought contest to the Bonneville Lakers, 21-16. The Wasps led 10-7 at the half, but the Lakers came out with 14 points in the third to put the game just out of reach.

Wasatch falls to 0-3 on the season and will next face the Deer Creek Riverhawks, who also dropped to 0-3 after falling to the Jordan Beetdiggers 13-10. It will be the first matchup of the two Heber City schools.

The South Summit Wildcats fell for the first time this season as the Juab Wasps dominated 34-13. South Summit (2-1) will host the South Sevier Rams on Friday night in Kamas.

Kason Richins scored three touchdowns for the North Summit Braves as they held on for a 28-20 win over the Rich Rebels. The teams traded touchdowns for a half before the Braves built a cushion big enough to withstand the Rebel comeback attempt. Next up for the Braves (2-1) is the Parowan Rams on Friday in Coalville.