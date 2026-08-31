High Valley Transit construction nears end, UDOT work begins on Park City roads

High Valley Transit is wrapping up road work at the Park Avenue, Deer Valley Drive intersection, but Park City drivers won’t get a reprieve from construction season yet.

Chief Development Officer for High Valley Gabe Shields said crews are almost finished expanding state Route 224 for the bus rapid transit project. But now crews with the Utah Department of Transportation will begin pavement preservation work.

“The BRT work is done. Now, UDOT is coming through, taking off that top layer of asphalt, putting a final layer down,” Shields told KPCW. “They'll be doing the restriping and getting that intersection up and running fully.”

Also this week crews will finish landscaping the medians along Route 224 near the McPolin Barn and will restripe the road.

Shields said drivers will also see crews on Route 224 at Silver Springs and Old Ranch Road this week.

“We've got a lot of very heavy equipment and very heavy materials coming in. Some concrete structures that weigh over 28,000 pounds,” he said. “So it’s critical this week that folks pay attention to construction equipment, follow those detour signs and those closures.”

Shields said the bus rapid transit construction is on schedule to be completed by 2028.

When complete, the 7-mile transit project along state Route 224 from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City will include designated bus lanes with a goal to ease congestion along the roadway.