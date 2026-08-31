Here’s where new homes will be built in Kimball Junction

Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific Real Estate, previously told KPCW it may break ground in Kimball Junction next spring.

And the map of its project is taking shape: The Summit County Council renamed Tech Center Drive to Nordic Drive on Aug. 19.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission greenlit Six Ridge’s plans to subdivide some of its land into six lots the following week.

The company’s commercial development director Steve Borup said that will allow for the first couple phases of housing on the north side of Nordic.

“Lot 2 would be the affordable housing project, for instance,” he told planning commissioners Aug. 25. “Lot 1 would be the first market-rate project. So this is all creating divisible pieces that we can now transact on, and submit site plans on, and things like that.”

Under its development agreement with Summit County, Six Ridge must first build affordable housing.

The timing all depends on when the Utah Department of Transportation funds and selects a contractor for area traffic improvements. UDOT plans to accept bids near the end of 2027.

Another factor affecting the design of what Six Ridge calls the “Altus Park City” project is an underground oil pipeline.

There are oil tanks owned by Chevron already located behind and west of the Walmart in Kimball Junction. Chevron’s nearby pipeline cuts diagonally through Six Ridge’s property.

Borup said the developer is working with the energy company throughout the planning process.

“We're leaving any light poles out of there, any foundations, all that has to be out of there,” he said. “We can pave, and we can run utilities underneath that pipeline, or on top under certain circumstances.”

Eventually, a trail connection will follow the pipeline route northwest toward the Junction Commons outlet mall, which wants to morph into a mixed-use community.

The Summit County Council may vote on the outlet redevelopment proposal Wednesday.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.