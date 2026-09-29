Park City Museum brings history to life at Glenwood Cemetery tribute

Every October, the Park City Museum hosts the cemetery tribute, bringing to life some of Park City’s first residents buried at Glenwood Cemetery.

Two of the women featured this year, Blanche Fletcher and Ella Sorenson, were born and raised in Park City.

Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel said Fletcher witnessed many of the town’s milestones.

“We do this every year to kind of tell stories about not only Park City's history but the people who lived during the time periods,” Knispel said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Sept. 29. “Our theme this year is ‘We have seen it all.’ We have someone like Blanche Fletcher who grew up in town, saw the Great Fire of 1898, saw the Daly West explosion, saw the mining town to skiing town. She really saw everything. That's what we're trying to represent this year, people who really saw the town from different perspectives over the course of time.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Diane Knispel Listen • 6:03

Volunteers will portray these two women, and other colorful Park City characters, at Saturday’s event.

“We have a great group of people who love to do this every year, so we have not only our actors who portray these people from the past, but we have a parking group, we have a check-in group, we have the docents who lead people from grave to grave, so that no one gets lost,” she said.

Tours run Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 to 2 p.m.

Parking is available at Park City Mountain.

Tickets are $25. Click here for a link for more information or to purchase tickets.