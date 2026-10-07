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US Forest Service to burn nearly 1,000 acres in Uintas

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM MDT
Prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are expected to continue through Friday, June 14.
Kathy Pollock
/
U.S Forest Service / Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Heber-Kamas Ranger District crews are working on a larger prescribed burn project about 15 miles east of Heber.

The controlled fires will burn about 1,000 acres near the West Fork of the Duchesne River from Thursday to Saturday.

Forest officials say the burns are intended to improve forest and rangeland health, reduce hazardous fuels and lower the risk of severe wildfires.

Fire personnel will use aerial and hand ignitions to light the fires. Smoke may be visible, especially during the evening and early morning.

Residents are asked to not report the smoke.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver