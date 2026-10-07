US Forest Service to burn nearly 1,000 acres in Uintas

The controlled fires will burn about 1,000 acres near the West Fork of the Duchesne River from Thursday to Saturday.

Forest officials say the burns are intended to improve forest and rangeland health, reduce hazardous fuels and lower the risk of severe wildfires.

Fire personnel will use aerial and hand ignitions to light the fires. Smoke may be visible, especially during the evening and early morning.

Residents are asked to not report the smoke.