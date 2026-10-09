Wasatch Back could see heavy rain, flooding into Monday

The Wasatch Back could see heavy rain, strong winds and flooding this weekend.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel will bring widespread rainfall to much of the state with totals reaching 2 to 4 inches. Some areas will see locally higher amounts.

The National Weather Service says flooding is possible Saturday night through Monday afternoon across Utah, including the Wasatch Back.

Winds are also a concern early Saturday into Sunday for Park City and Heber. Gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.

Forecasters warn waterways including streams, rivers, normally dry washes, creeks and slot canyons could see rising, fast flows by Sunday evening.

Residents with plans near waterways or recent burn scars are encouraged to monitor the forecast and consider changing plans.