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What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Columbus, Indigenous Peoples Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:56 PM MDT
Open vintage wooden sign broad through the glass of store window. Filtered image.
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Open vintage wooden sign broad through the glass of store window. Filtered image.

State and some local government offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

Some states and cities celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Utah is one of 30 states to recognize the holiday as Columbus Day, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wasatch County and Heber City offices will be closed. Summit County and Park City buildings will remain open.

The three Summit County Library branches and the Wasatch County Library are closed Monday while the Park City Library is open.

Summit County trash will be collected as usual Monday. Wasatch County’s pick up is delayed until Tuesday.

All state liquor stores are closed Monday for the federal holiday.

The postal service won’t deliver mail and post offices will be closed.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver