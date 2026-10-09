What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Columbus, Indigenous Peoples Day

Some states and cities celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Utah is one of 30 states to recognize the holiday as Columbus Day, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wasatch County and Heber City offices will be closed. Summit County and Park City buildings will remain open.

The three Summit County Library branches and the Wasatch County Library are closed Monday while the Park City Library is open.

Summit County trash will be collected as usual Monday. Wasatch County’s pick up is delayed until Tuesday.

All state liquor stores are closed Monday for the federal holiday.

The postal service won’t deliver mail and post offices will be closed.