Mail-in ballots go out to Wasatch Back voters Oct. 13

In the Wasatch Back, voters will choose candidates for U.S. and state offices and state and local school boards along with county council, clerk, sheriff, auditor and attorney races.

KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy will host a forum Thursday, Oct. 15, with candidates for Utah House District 59 and Wasatch County Council.

Utahns not yet registered to vote by mail have until Oct. 27 to request a mail-in ballot.

All mail-in ballots must be in a local drop box or at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, not just postmarked.

In Wasatch County, early in-person voting is Oct. 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration building.

Summit County’s early voting period is Oct. 27-31 at the Summit County Courthouse and Sheldon Richins Building. Times vary by location.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.