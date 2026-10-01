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KPCW, Heber Leadership Academy to host candidate forum Oct. 15

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT
kpcw microphones on a table at the candidate forum in wasatch county senior center sheriffs race may 2026
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Wasatch Back voters can hear from their 2026 candidates at a forum before they cast their ballots.

KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy are partnering to host the Oct. 15 forum at the Wasatch Fire District from 6-8 p.m.

Candidates for Utah House District 59 and Wasatch County Council Seats A, C and F have been invited. KPCW and members of the Heber Leadership Academy will moderate the forum.

District 59 covers Wasatch County and some areas of Summit County including Park City and part of the Snyderville Basin.

The forum is free to attend. KPCW will livestream the event.

Mail-in ballots will be sent out starting Oct. 13. The final day to register to vote by mail is Oct. 23.

Eligible voters can also register in person on Election Day Nov. 3 at any polling place.

More information about how to register to vote is available at vote.utah.gov.

Click here for more information on Wasatch County voting locations and candidates. 

Click here for more information on Summit County voting locations and candidates.
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Wasatch County Utah Election News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver