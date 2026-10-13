Voter eligibility of dozens in West Hills challenged before Election Day

West Hills incorporation is on the Nov. 3 ballot after years of contention and litigation over future development between Kamas and Hideout.

Only about 90 voters within the town’s proposed 3,600-acre boundaries have a say. Now the residency of at least 30 has been called into question.

Salt Lake City real estate attorney and town sponsor Derek Anderson challenged 12 voters Monday, sharing the filing with KPCW.

Tuhaye resident Craig Savage, who opposes incorporation, filed 18 voter challenges in September.

Savage’s attorneys declined to comment; their challenges were based on records such as mailing addresses, school enrollment, hunting licenses and motor vehicle registrations.

Anderson’s challenges are mostly based on local tax records, which categorize homes as either primary or non-primary. Summit County always categorizes residences as non-primary by default.

Nine voters, Anderson claims, are living in homes classified as non-primary. One owns a residence classified as primary in Salt Lake County.

Anderson noted that he missed the deadline to object to a voter’s eligibility 45 days before Election Day. It’s not clear if the Summit County Clerk’s Office will accept any of the 12 challenges.

The clerk’s office has until Oct. 26 to decide whether to disqualify any of the 18 voters Savage is challenging.

Challenged voters may still cast a ballot, but it will only be counted if they are deemed eligible.

Utah law allows disqualified voters to appeal in district court.