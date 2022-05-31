Wasatch County cities welcome summer with concerts, community service

The Heber Market on Main returns to Heber City Park this Thursday. That will kick off another summer of weekly gatherings with food trucks and local vendors.

The Market will also have weekly concerts, a tradition dating back to 1999. This Thursday, country, bluegrass and folk band A.J. Lee and Blue Summit will perform.

For the first time this year, the Heber Valley Brewing Company will host a beer garden. That will allow people 21 and over to enjoy locally brewed beer in an enclosed area at the park.

This Thursday and every Thursday through August 25, the Market on Main festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Over the weekend of June 3 and 4, Midway’s celebrating Founders Day, marking 131 years since its inception.

That Saturday, the city invites volunteers to bring garden tools to Town Hall for planting in city parks from 8 a.m. until noon.

After noon, Town Hall will host a hot dog picnic with live music from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend, and those who volunteered will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card from Earth and Eden, a Midway plant nursery.

Throughout June, Heber City is encouraging a month of kindness. As part of that, the city will place dumpsters around the city from this Thursday through Thursday, June 16. It’s an initiative to make spring cleaning easier, and the city asks residents to offer help to neighbors who could use it.

The month of kindness will culminate with a concert in the park on Saturday, June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

